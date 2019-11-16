NEW ROADS, La. — A police officer was arrested for accepting a bribe to fix a court summons issue and for stealing money from a confidential informant fund for his birthday, authorities in Louisiana said.

Michael Shane Fabre, 42, was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of public bribery, two counts of malfeasance and one count of misdemeanor theft, reports said.

The New Roads officer accepted a $100 to fix a misdemeanor summons for Nakitta Edward but forgot, an arrest warrant said. Edwards was arrested, prompting her boyfriend to file a complaint.

The warrant said Fabre admitted to accepting the bribe and confessed to stealing $95 from a police fund for his birthday because “he had no money.”

Fabre was placed on unpaid leave. It’s unclear whether Fabre has an attorney.

