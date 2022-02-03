Washington Parish deputies, LSP investigate inmate death

Correction deputies along with the jail's registered nurse were called to help a man who "appeared to be in medical distress".

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — The Washington Parish Sheriffs Office reported Thursday that an inmate has died.

The Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook that at around 2 p.m., correction deputies along with the jail's registered nurse were called to help a man who "appeared to be in medical distress".

The Washington Parish Sheriffs Office said the man was taken out of the housing unit and was given medical care on-site by EMS with The Riverside Medical Center. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The inmate's body is currently in the custody of the Washington Parish Coroner’s Office, according to deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office along with the Louisiana State Police is investigating the inmate's death. Initial investigations show that the man along with other inmates may have ingested a "toxic substance".

Deputies said the others have been medically cleared.

There is no further information available at this time as the investigation is ongoing. The inmate's identity will be released after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available.