FRANKLINTON, La. -- A Washington Parish Deputy is behind bars after allegedly helping inmates sneak narcotics into prison.

According to Louisiana State Police, Deputy Joe Wayne Sandifer was arrested Friday afternoon after detectives discovered he'd been aware of inmates under his supervision using narcotics and actually helped them get more into the prison.

The Washington Parish Sheriff's Office requested that LSP Detectives investigate the case on June 5. During their investigation, detectives discovered that Sandifer knew inmates were receiving illegal narcotics and would help them by hiding them inside his patrol unit.

State Police say detectives found a small amount of narcotics hidden in Sandifer's car before arresting him on June 8.

Sandifer was booked into the Washington Parish Jail for possession of marijuana, activities regarding contraband in a penal institution and malfeasance in officer.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely.

