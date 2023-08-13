Sheriff’s office searches for suspect after a fire truck was stolen in Washington Parish

The truck was later found abandoned near a Dollar General with the engine still running. The man was nowhere to be found.

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — A Washington Parish fire truck was stolen and now a search is underway for the suspect.

The Washington Parish Sheriff’s office says the truck was stolen Saturday around 3:00 p.m. from District 1 Fire Station on Hwy 25 South.

The sheriff’s office says the unidentified man drove the truck to the East Fork Grocery in Tangipahoa. They say the man got out of the truck and attempted to steal the store attendant’s vehicle but was stopped by the store attendant. Then the man got back into the stolen fire truck and continued to drive away.

The truck was later found abandoned near a Dollar General with the engine still running. The man was nowhere to be found. It is unclear at this time why the man stole the fire truck.

The sheriff’s office describes the man as a white male with blonde hair and a mustache. He also has tattoos on his arms and was last seen with no shirt and khaki-colored shorts.

Anyone with information contact the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-839-3434