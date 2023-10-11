Washington Parish Grand Jury indicts a man for the 2022 killing of a Bogalusa bar owner

On Tuesday, District Attorney Warren Montgomery announced that the grand jury indicted David Huey Rester, Jr., 51, of Bogalusa, for the murder of Marl Wayne Smith.

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — A Grand Jury in Washington Parish indicts a man on one count of 1st-degree murder for the killing of a beloved Bogalusa bar owner back in March 2022.

Smith was shot at the Pub Lounge in Bogalusa on March 2, 2022. Police say the ATM inside the bar was destroyed and all the money was taken.

Rester was arrested in connection with the killing after police in D'Iberville, Mississippi apprehended him following a police chase.

Investigators said that the Rester committed a series of crimes in Mississippi, including an alleged armed bank robbery and kidnapping, in Waveland, Mississippi prior to his arrest.