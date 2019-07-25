Two Washington Parish Jail inmates were re-booked on new charges after allegedly starting a fire that forced the evacuation of dozens of inmates and staff members.

Parish authorities believe 18-year-old Levi Lee and 32-year-old Medel Morales-Guzman are responsible for a fire that broke out in one of the facility's jail blocks just before midnight Sunday.

While the Franklinton Fire Department worked to douse the blaze, 34 occupants of the cell block where the fire started were evacuated. As smoke spread throughout the facility, more of the jail's 175 occupants were evacuated.

“This fire could have been so much worse had it not been for the diligence of the Washington Parish Jail staff, not only to notice the danger, but to act immediately and efficiently to prevent harm by following well-established and well-practiced fire drills and procedures,” said State Fire Marshal Chief Butch Browning. “I commend Sheriff Randy Seal and his staff for making safety a priority in their facility by always staying prepared for emergencies like this.”

Authorities did not give an exact number of evacuated inmates or staff members.

After the fire was extinguished, Washington Parish Sheriff's Office detectives began investigating to find the cause of the fire. According to authorities, surveillance video shows Lee and Morales-Guzman purposely set the fire.

Both were re-booked Thursday on one count each of aggravated arson and one count of fire-raising in a correctional facility.

Lee is already awaiting trial for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of armed robbery. Morales-Guzman is awaiting trial for sexual battery.

“Our wonderful working relationship with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal, our area firefighters, Franklinton Police Department and other agencies pays benefits over and over for the citizens of Washington Parish," said Sheriff Randy Seal. "I am so grateful for the assistance of all involved and I give a special shout out to our jail staff whose immediate action prevented bodily harm and perhaps even death.”