Washington Parish man accused of reporting fake hostage situation

Talage Wayne Ratliff, 38, is accused of calling the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday and reported that his wife and child were being held at gunpoint.

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — A Washington Parish man faces terrorizing charges after he allegedly called the sheriff’s office to report a hostage situation that wasn’t actually happening.

Talage Wayne Ratliff, 38, is accused of calling the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday and reported that his wife and child were being held at gunpoint at another location. The WPSO said deputies then rushed to the scene where they found several people “engaged in normal activities.”

The sheriff’s office said a man who was allegedly holding the wife and child at gunpoint was working on a dirt bike under a carport. There was no evidence that the crime happened.

Deputies then went to Ratliff’s home where he reportedly confessed that he had reported the alleged crime because he did not like the other man because of the man’s relationship with his ex-wife.

“This could have evolved into a serious situation,” Sheriff Randy Seal said. “It is irresponsible and reckless for any person to falsely report a serious crime.”

Ratliff was booked into the Washington Parish Jail on charges of terrorizing and criminal mischief. His bond was set at $10,000.

The sheriff’s office said Ratliff has a criminal history with prior arrests for first-degree rape, false imprisonment, drug distrubution, robbery, battery of the infirmed, theft and possession of stolen property.

