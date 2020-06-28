WATCH: 1 wounded in Kenner block party shooting

Police said the gunfire came from within the crowd of a non permitted block party near Acron and 27th streets.

NEW ORLEANS — Gunshots were reported Sunday at a party in Kenner, police said.

Police said the gunfire came from within the crowd of a non permitted block party near Acron and 27th streets.

As of 6 p.m. Sunday, there were no reports of gunshot victims, spokesperson Lt. Michael Cunningham said. However, one person was wounded by glass shards when the vehicle he was in was hit by gunshots. They were treated.

Officers with the Kenner Police Department began investigating to find out who opened fire at the party and why.

The first reports about the shooting were made at 4:35 p.m. Below is a viral video — tweeted by Newtralgroundz media — of several shots being fired in rapid succession at the party.

Anyone with any information about the shooting can call the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. Callers can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

‎New Orleans News from WWL ‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...