WATCH: 78-year-old woman carjacked, dragged for several feet in St. Claude

NEW ORLEANS — A 78-year-old woman suffered minor injuries after being carjacked and dragged for several feet in the St. Claude neighborhood Sunday morning, with door-camera footage showing the culprit drive off, leaving her in the road.

The victim, a 78-year-old rideshare driver, was dropping off passengers in the 1500 block of Desire Street around 2 a.m. The elderly woman parked halfway on the curb and left her SUV running while she got out to help remove some items from the back of the car.

That's when video from a doorbell camera across the street shows a dark-colored sedan pass by. The sedan seen in the video pulls to a stop in the middle of the road just behind the SUV, and a man can be seen getting out of the car on the driver's side.

In the video, that person creeps up to the open driver-side door of the woman's SUV and jumps in.

Seconds later, he's speeding off in the opposite direction. The victim, who had been leaning into the vehicle on the passenger side, was dragged for several feet before she fell out of the car onto the road.

She suffered lacerations and abrasions in the carjacking and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police say the perpetrator arrived in a grey 2018 Nissan Altima, which was driven away by another person after the car thief got out. They are investigating the incident as an armed carjacking. It's unclear how many people were involved in the theft.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

