Wellness check is being investigated as homicide in Jefferson Parish, Tuesday

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at 11:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Highway Drive in Jefferson, La.

According to JP Captain Jason Rivarde, a relative was performing a wellness check at the home and found a man with injuries to his neck.

Police said the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Currently, there is no motive or suspect in the incident but the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

