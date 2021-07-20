‘We’re leaving this city’ | Lakeview family leaving New Orleans after truck broken into 9 times

Jordan Hipps says he believes police will find the car thieves, but after nine break-ins, he has no faith in the court system to keep the culprits off the streets.

NEW ORLEANS — Jordan Hipps has had his car broken into so many times, one of the officers who responded asked “You again?”

Nine times. That’s how many times Hipps has had to replace his car windows. Nine times he’s had to take a day off from work to file reports and take his car to the shop. It’s been an expensive, frustrating inconvenience he said.

“My little ones on the other hand, my wife, I’m more worried about them,” he said. “That’ what keeps me up as far as worrying about their safety. That’s why we’re leaving this city.”

Pockets of glass littered several Lakeview streets Tuesday. Police say there were at least 25 vehicle break-ins since Monday night.

Hipps says someone smashed his truck window between 9:45 and 9:50 a.m. today.

“I literally took my daughters for a walk and when I came back, brought them inside. I came back outside to get the stroller and that’s when it happened,” Hipps said. “So, between that span right there of about five minutes it happened.”

