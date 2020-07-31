Motorcyclist shot, killed driving near Westwego

JPSO officials did not provide any information about a possible suspect or motive in the killing.

WESTWEGO, La. — Jefferson Parish deputies are investigating the shooting death of a motorcyclist near Westwego Friday afternoon, authorities said.

JPSO investigators responded to the intersection of Wayne Avenue and the Westbank Expressway around p.m. When they arrived, they found the victim on Wayne Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The intersection is located in unincorporated Westwego, which lies outside of the city limit.

JPSO officials did not provide any information about a possible suspect or motive in the killing.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.