What to do if your package is stolen this holiday season

If it's nowhere to be found, and your tracking number indicates it was delivered, you should notify the carrier.

NEW ORLEANS — Do you know what to do if your package is missing?

The first thing to do is check with your neighbors to see if it was delivered to the wrong address or if they picked it up for you.

According to USPS.com, you can report a missing package with a tracking number online.

The United States Postal Inspection Service also recommends using the USPS hold mail service option. This allows you to pick up your packages from your local post office.

If your carrier is UPS or FedEx, you can file a claim on their websites.

Next, reach out to the retailer and your credit card company because you may be able to get a refund.

If you live in New Orleans and want to report the theft, you can visit NOLA.gov/NOPD.

There, you'll find a form to report the theft. However, if you have evidence of the incident, you'll be asked to call the police so an officer can get the video from you and investigate.

There are delivery options other than your home.

Some local businesses will accept and hold your package on your behalf.

For example, FedEx partners with some Walgreens locations, grocery stores, and Dollar General locations.

Amazon partners with Whole Foods.

UPS has "Access Points" at certain businesses such as CVS.