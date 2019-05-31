NEW ORLEANS — By New Orleans standards, Lori Nixon was the victim of a minor crime.

But, the 56-year-old Metairie woman said what a criminal stole from her this week is a matter of life and death.

"I'm fighting for my life and they just took away from me what I need to save my life," Nixon said.

Thursday morning, Nixon parked her car in the employee lot at the Robert's grocery store, where she works, near Claiborne and Carrollton avenues.

Between 6 a.m and 7:30 a.m., someone stripped the tires and wheels off her 2006 Kia sedan.

Nixon has lung cancer and depends on her car for transportation to daily radiation treatments.

"They just took away my livelihood," Nixon said. "Now, I'm having to try and find rides to get to the hospital, rides to get home."

ALSO: New Orleans woman leads police on chase with 3 small children in car after attempted Gretna break-in

What happened to Nixon doesn't sit well with her coworker Alie Hubbard.

"That's wrong for what they did her, you know?" Hubbard said. "She's a cancer patient. They didn't have to do to the lady what they did her."

Other employees said they saw a suspicious man near Nixon's car.

"He looked as though he was changing a tire on it, so at the time they didn't think nothing of it and they just walked by," Nixon said.

ALSO: Two shot while fighting off armed robber in New Orleans

Lori Nixon told WWL-TV that after her wheels were stolen two things are keeping her going: The help and support from her coworkers at Robert's, and a text that she received from her aunt that reads, "Don't stop being a good person because of bad people."

"I wish to God that some of these people that are out there doing the wrong thing would think twice about who they're victimizing," Nixon said. "They just blew the wind out of my sails. They just blew the wind out of my sails."

Nixon filed a complaint with the NOPD.

The grocery store has security cameras. Unfortunately, the view of Nixon's car in the employee parking lot was blocked by some trees.

ALSO: NOPD plans to 'strictly enforce' curfew; cite parents after 3 violations