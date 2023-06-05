Who was the Allen outlet mall shooter? Here's what we know so far

FBI agents and Dallas police officers arrived at the suspected shooter's home in Dallas to investigate and interview family members.

ALLEN, Texas — Following the shooting at Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday that left at least nine dead and injured several others, there are multiple FBI agents inside a home in the Northeast patrol division of Dallas, and there are Dallas Police outside.

Multiple sources say this is the home where the suspected shooter lived along with his parents.

The agents have been inside talking to his family. They have also asked for a translator.

FBI agents showed up Saturday evening, neighbors said, and have been there ever since. They say the suspected shooter is in his 30s and has lived here for as long as anyone can recall.

They say he drives a gray Charger that was always parked in front of the home -- except in the last few weeks, when they noticed he had not been around.

Neighbors say they don’t recall any police activity or problems at the residence.

At this time, the suspect's name is not being released because his identity and connection to the shooting in Allen has not yet been officially confirmed.

But neighbors say the suspect always wore some kind of security guard uniform, although no one says they ever saw him with any kind of weapon. They say he was very quiet, but they say they did notice certain unusual and quiet behaviors.

Federal agents will likely spend days -- or even weeks -- going through all of the suspected shooter's belongings, computers, phones and anything else they can find to determine a possible motive in the shooting.