Mississippi woman gets 6 years after stealing $650,000 from Slidell, Kenner businesses

NEW ORLEANS — Prosecutors say a Mississippi woman was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than $650,000 from two separate businesses in Slidell and Kenner from 2016 to 2020.

U.S. District Court Judge Lance M. Africk sentenced 39-year-old Christy Bartholomew of Hattiesburg, Miss., to 72 months of incarceration on Friday for two counts of wire fraud.

U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans said Bartholomew was employed as a financial controller for a Slidell business and embezzled $357,000 using "several schemes" including unauthorized use of a company credit card from 2016 to Oct. 2019. She later did the same schemes while working as an office manager in a Kenner business, embezzling about $300,000 between Nov. 2019 and Feb. 2020.

Prosecutors say Bartholomew is scheduled to self-surrender in Feb. 2022. After serving her sentence she will be placed on supervised release for three years.

Bartholomew was ordered to pay a $200 mandatory special assessment fee and full restitution to the victims.

The U.S. Attorney's Office did not share a photo of Bartholomew when announcing the sentencing.