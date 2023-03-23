Witness recounts terrifying morning commute during shooting, chase on CCC

The chase ended in downtown New Orleans by the World War II museum where police said the suspect's vehicle crashed.

NEW ORLEANS — For Ian Wilson it was a typical workday. His commute began in Algiers shortly before 8 a.m.

Wilson said he was near General DeGaulle and Shirley Drive when he noticed a black SUV.

“The whole time through the light they were just blaring on their horn trying to get someone’s attention or get someone out of the way, I’m not sure," Wilson said.

As traffic continued to move towards the Crescent City Connection, Wilson said he noticed the same SUV stopped. The SUV pulled out in front of him, next to a brown pickup truck.

“That’s when I saw he tried to pull on the passenger door handle of this truck and was verbally saying something to the guy, and at that point the traffic started to go so the truck proceeded forward and he took a second like he was going to chase after it on foot, but he came back to his car. His car door was wide open, and at that point I noticed he had a black handgun in his hand," Wilson said. "And I was like woah. This guy got out of his car with a gun, that’s crazy.”

As traffic kept inching towards the CCC bridge, the situation escalated.

“Pulled up to the vehicle again, got back out with his handgun, walked back up to the passenger window and tried to smack the passenger window with the pistol to break it and it didn’t break," Wilson said.

Wilson said the driver of the truck tried to get away from the SUV driver. Then, the SUV driver opened fire.

“I heard the gunshot and saw that he had shot at the truck," Wilson said.

According to Wilson, the SUV driver began chasing the pickup.

“At that point, I got to the Crescent City Connection so they’re a little further up on it," Wilson said, "And I heard a second gun shot from those cars.”

According to New Orleans Police, it started with a hit-and-run that happened in Algiers. The victim tried to exchange information, but the suspect took off and shot twice at the victim. No one was injured, police said.

Wilson said the victim didn't appear to be chasing the suspect. He believes the victim was trying to get away in the midst of heavy traffic.

“I mean people can’t get out of the way to let this guy go, he can’t pull off on a side street to try and get away," Wilson said.

According to the NOPD, the pickup truck driver was on the phone with the police as the chase ensued.

“It was really a quick response by the state police, by our units, and it’s still being investigated as we speak," NOPD Chief Deputy Superintendent Hans Ganthier said.

The chase ended in downtown New Orleans by the World War II museum where police said the suspect's vehicle crashed.

According to the NOPD, the suspect tried to run away but they were arrested.

Police also said they confiscated two weapons during the arrest.

“I’m still in shock seeing someone pull out a gun that early in the morning and just being stopped in the middle of all that traffic," Wilson said.