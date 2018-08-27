NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Police say an argument between two men on North Dorgenois led to a fatal stabbing. There are mixed accounts though on why exactly it may have happened.

Crime tape can still be seen around the 1700 block of N. Dorgenois Street, where Sunday night around 6, 53-year-old Ronald Pitts was stabbed and died.

"That was senseless, very senseless," said one man. "It's crazy, they really need to stop the violence. It's getting out of hand."

New Orleans police say Pitts, captured on surveillance, left Manchu Food Store with a six-pack of beer, that employees say he stole. A female worker followed Pitts outside, which is when police say 49-year-old Kelvin Boykins stepped into help.

A struggle ensued when they say Boykins stabbed the supposed thief. A Superintendent's Major Offense Log sent Monday morning, showed the incident. The Gist states: "The victim exited the store with a six-pack of beer and was being chased by female employee. A bystander stepped in and attempted to assist the female when a struggle ensued. During the struggle, the bystander pulled a knife and stabbed the victim. The victim died at the scene."

"A guy laying there with a hole in his side and I looked at him and said, 'He's not moving,'" said a man who lived nearby.

However, the store's employees, who didn't want to go on camera, say otherwise. They believe Boykins wasn't helping, but robbing Pitts of the beer that had just been stolen. They also claim surveillance shows Boykins putting the beer in his backpack before riding off on his bicycle.

"It's tragic, why would you kill a man for stealing a six pack of beer?" one asked.

"It's a sign of the times," said another man. "It's getting worse and worse."

Boykins was later taken into custody, booked with Second Degree Murder. NOPD wouldn't comment further but did release the following statement, "Now that an arrest has been made, this is a matter for the courts and additional remarks could be seen to influence those proceedings. Therefore, we have nothing further at this time. As always NOPD urges anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867."

People though are still trying to make sense of it, and say whatever the circumstance, it's time these senseless acts stop.

"That was the last thing I was expecting to see," said one person. "I have children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, I hope they don't ever run across something like that."

