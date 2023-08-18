Woman accused of killing 6-year-old girl in Harahan pleads not guilty

Landon also plead not guilty to two counts of obstruction of justice.

HARAHAN, La. — The woman accused of killing a 6-year-old girl in Harahan pleaded not guilty to a murder charge Friday morning.

43-year-old Bunnak "Hannah" Landon arraignment was held via Zoom. She also plead not guilty to two counts of obstruction of justice.

Landon was formally charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Bella Fontanelle on Thursday.

The Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office is not seeking the death penalty, according to our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

JPSO's lead detective on the case, Anthony Buttone said Fontenelle and her 7-year-old sister were last seen by their paternal grandmother.

The grandmother picked the girls up from school, took them to eat, to the library and to see their father at work before bringing them home. The grandmother left their father's house after getting them ready for bed.

The grandmother later told detectives she would have never left had she noticed anything unusual. According to Buttone, Landon was the only person at the home with the girls.

Landon was the live-in girlfriend of Fontenelle's father.

Later that night, surveillance cameras captured Landon pulling a wagon with a bucket behind her.

It would later be determined that the bucket contained the body of Fontenelle. It was found on her biological mother's lawn.

Landon's next scheduled court appearance is on September 25.