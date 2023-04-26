Woman arrested after child's body found in bucket on mother's front lawn in Harahan

Bella Fontanelle, who was a kindergartener at St. Matthew, was found dead on her mother's front yard Wednesday morning.

HARAHAN, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested the woman they believe killed a 6-year-old girl in Harahan, Sheriff Joe Lopinto said in a press conference on Wednesday.

Bella Fontanelle, a kindergartener at St. Matthew, was found dead inside a bucket on her mother's front yard, Wednesday morning.

Police believe the father's girlfriend, Hannah Landon, 43, is the primary suspect, Lopinto said. She was arrested Wednesday afternoon at a local hospital. Lopinto would not say why she was at the hospital.

Lopinto said Bella's mother and father were both interviewed, and they are not considered suspects in the homicide investigation.

Apparently, neighbors' surveillance video showed Landon dragging a wagon with a bucket nearby, before the body had been found.