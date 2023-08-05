Woman arrested for attempted murder after shots fired, man hit outside of N.O. Main Library

The video appears to show a security guard firing at someone after that person had thrown an object at the guard.

NEW ORLEANS — A woman who was caught on video firing shots at a man outside of the New Orleans main library following an altercation has been charged with attempted murder.

Police said the man was struck multiple times and is in critical condition. The incident occurred just after 5 p.m. in the 200 block of Loyola Avenue.

Video that has been making the rounds on social media showed people running out of the library and at some point a man stops, picks up something, and throws it at the woman, who appeared to be struck and who then drew a weapon and fired back.

On the video you can hear seven shots and see the person walking and firing. There is a pause and then four additional shots.

While the woman appeared to be a security guard, the NOPD spokesperson on duty said they did not know if she served in that capacity.

23-year-old Kia Simmons was booked with attempted murder, illegal discharge of a weapon and simple battery. The 26-year-old man was hit several times. He was taken to the hospital and the NOPD said he is in critical condition.

Throughout the course of the investigation, detectives determined that the victim and Simmons got into a physical altercation, resulting in the victim throwing a rock at Simmons. Simmons withdrew her firearm, fired several shots, striking the victim multiple times.