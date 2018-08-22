NEW ORLEANS -- A woman is behind bars Wednesday after police identified her as a suspect in a fatal overnight shooting just hours earlier.

Police said 26-year-old Joann McDaniel turned herself in Thursday morning at police headquarters.

Officials said she was connected to a fatal shooting in the Desire neighborhood Wednesday night. Officers responded to a shooting around 11:43 p.m. in the 2900 block of Ursula Spencer Way. Police found 17-year-old Tajana Williams lying on the ground in the street with a gunshot wound to the head.

McDaniel was booked on second-degree murder.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

