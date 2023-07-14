Woman assaulted while jogging in City Park, suspect still on the loose

On July 5, a woman was jogging in the popular area in the middle of the day, when she was attacked.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest in connection to an assault that happened in City Park.

On July 5, a woman was jogging in the popular area in the middle of the day, when she was attacked. It happened in the 10 block of Henry Thomas Drive, which is near the Children’s Museum. According to the NOPD, someone witnessed the incident and helped the woman. The attacker ran.

One woman we spoke to says she goes to city park often with her family. She says she’s usually very aware of her surroundings, but now she’s going to be extra cautious.

“Generally I like to be on high alert just because you don’t want to be reactive from a story more proactive,” Chana Hellinger said.

The person of interest is not a suspect at this time. Police believe he has information that is important to the investigation. If you have information about the incident you can contact NOPD or Crimestoppers.