Woman bit and kicked JPSO deputies while being removed from Southwest flight

NEW ORLEANS — Jefferson Parish Deputies arrested a Kansas woman for biting and kicking Deputies as she was being removed from a Southwest Flight in New Orleans on May 29, according to a press release from JPSO.

The press release said that 25-year-old Kamaryn Gibson of Olathe Kansas was causing a disturbance on the plane she was on after it left the gate.

As the plane returned to the gate for her to be removed, Gibson reportedly refused to get off the plane and was escorted off by deputies. However, she became combative and kicked multiple deputies and also bit another.

Eventually, Gibson was restrained in a wheelchair and brought to the airport's police office.

She was transported to the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center and was booked with two counts of disturbing the peace, criminal mischief, two counts of resisting an officer using force or violence, and three counts of battery on a police officer.

Gibson was released from custody on a $9,750 bond on May 30.