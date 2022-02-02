Woman hospitalized after being carjacked at Costco, run over by thief

On Monday, an attempted auto theft happened at that same Costco.

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was carjacked at Costco on Tuesday while she was pumping gas and run over by the thief as he got away, according to our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

The New Orleans Police Department said she was pumping fuel on the passenger side just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday when a man climbed into the driver's seat and took off.

Police also said the woman was unconscious when she arrived at the hospital, and her condition is unknown at this time.

On Monday, an attempted auto theft happened at that same Costco.

A Facebook video shows an SUV pull up next to a person pumping gas. The

passenger in the SUV gets out and starts to get into the other SUV, but the owner is able to scare them away.