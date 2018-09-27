NEW ORLEANS – A woman is dead after an early morning shooting in Algiers Thursday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 2:03 a.m. in the 3400 block of Luna Street. Officers arriving at the scene found a black woman lying in the grass with several gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the woman’s name at a later time.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Patrick Guidry at 504-658-5300. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

© 2018 WWL