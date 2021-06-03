Woman dead after early morning shooting in Metairie

According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto, deputies were dispatched to a reported shooting around 4 a.m. in the 100 block of Houma Boulevard.

METAIRIE, La. — Authorities say one woman is dead following a shooting in Metairie early Thursday morning.

According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto, deputies were dispatched to a reported shooting around 4 a.m. in the 100 block of Houma Boulevard. When they arrived at the scene they found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside an apartment.

Lopinto said the woman was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office did not release any details about a possible suspect or motive for the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office homicide section at 504-364-5300. They can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.