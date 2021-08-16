Woman dead after found shot in car in Desire area

The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. near the intersection of Louisa Street and Higgins Boulevard.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police say a woman is dead after a shooting in the Desire area on Monday afternoon.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. near the intersection of Louisa Street and Higgins Boulevard. Officers arriving at the scene found a woman inside a car with gunshot wounds.

Paramedics took the woman to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the woman’s name and the official cause of death following an autopsy and notifying her family.

The police department has not released any details about a possible suspect or motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call NOPD homicide detective Jamaane Roy at 504-658-5300. They can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.