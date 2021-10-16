NOPD: Woman dead after hit-and-run Saturday night

As of now, there is no description of the vehicle or the driver. The woman's identity has not been released.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run in New Orleans East Saturday night.

According to NOPD Seventh District officers, a woman was struck and killed at the intersection of Chef Menteur Hwy. and Gawain Dr.

As of now, there is no description of the vehicle or the driver. The woman's identity has not been released.

