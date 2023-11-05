‘That’s my daughter’ | Shooting on I-10 Service Road in New Orleans leaves mother dead

The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. near the intersection of South I-10 Service Road and Mayo Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — A mother died following a shooting off Interstate 10 in New Orleans East on Thursday morning.

The New Orleans Police Department responded to reports of a shooting around 9 a.m. near the intersection of Mayo Road and South I-10 Service Road, just yards away from busy I-10.

The police department offered few details, other than that a woman was wounded in the shooting was later pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators have not revealed any possible motive or suspects.

As detectives worked to process the crime scene, a man who was visibly upset ran through the taped-off area shouting, "That's my daughter!" Officers gathered evidence at the intersection and questioned possible witnesses for several hours.

The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports that neighbors identified the victim as Asia Davis, a certified nursing assistant and mother to a 5-year-old girl.

"She was a good person," neighbor Ashley Lewis told the newspaper.

The NOPD has not officially identified the woman who was killed. Investigators have not revealed any possible motive or suspects.

Neighbors said Davis was left fatally wounded in front of her apartment complex in the middle of the service road, in clear view of passing traffic until police arrived.

"You could see the body laying in the street," Sean "Big Skin" Bonakies told the newspaper. "I'm surprised it didn't cause another incident."

Anyone with information about the killing may contact NOPD Homicide Detective James Fyfe at (504) 658-5300 or call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans anonymously at ( 504) 822-1111.