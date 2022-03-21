Woman dragged to death in Mid-City carjacking, manhunt on for suspects

The victim was an elderly woman, according to NOPD superintendent Shaun Ferguson.

NEW ORLEANS — A woman who was carjacked outside of Mid-City business was dragged to her death when she got stuck in the vehicle as the car drove off.

The incident occurred near the intersection of North Scott and Bienville in Mid-City.

According to the NOPD, the victim was leaving a nearby business when four people took her car. Ferguson said the victim, who he described as an elderly woman, was dragged for quite a distance before her body was dislodged from the vehicle.

"Her arm was severed from her body," said NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson.

"The lady was trying to put something in her vehicle, the guy jumped in and kicked her out and she got caught in the wheel well,” an eyewitness told WWL-TV. "I heard screaming, like, 'you're about to die screaming.'"

It was the latest and most horrific in a string of crimes in Mid-City that people say are causing major issues.

“In six months, we’ve gone from some very positive things in Mid-City to… fear,” said Tim Levy of the Greater Mid-City Business Association. “Citizens I talk to, they’re all buying guns.”

Ferguson said they are looking for a Gray Nissan Kicks vehicle owned by the woman. He also said that while they are looking for the vehicle with four people inside, he does not have a description of the suspects at the moment.

"Someone knew something before it was going to occur and now that it has occurred, you know that someone knows that information as well," said Ferguson, as he asked for the public's help.