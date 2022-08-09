x
Crime

Woman fatally shot on Earhart Boulevard in New Orleans

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened shortly before 12:21 p.m. in the 2300 block of Earhart Boulevard.
Credit: Geoff Hackett/WWLTV

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a woman is dead after a shooting in Central City area of New Orleans on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened shortly before 12:21 p.m. in the 2300 block of Earhart Boulevard. Police say that a woman had been shot and was declared dead at the scene.

The police department did not share any additional details, including possible suspects or a motive for the shooting. 

