Woman fatally stabbed, dropped off at UMC overnight

Police said they don't know where she was stabbed, or by whom. They didn't say who dropped the victim off, or provide any additional details about the killing.

NEW ORLEANS — Police are investigating the stabbing death of a woman who was dropped off at UMC Friday morning.

NOPD officials say around 2 a.m., a woman was dropped off at University Medical Center with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival.

Police said they don't know where she was stabbed, or by whom. They didn't say who dropped the victim off, or provide any additional details about the circumstances of her death.

The woman has not been identified pending notification of her next of kin.

More Stories: