WESTWEGO -- Police say a woman held off her alleged rapist for hours Friday night after the two agreed to meet after messaging on a dating app.

According to the Westwego Police Department, the 50-year-old female victim met 54-year-old John Patton on the dating app “Plenty of Fish” and arranged a date for Sept. 7 at a daiquiri shop in Metairie. Police say Patton canceled that date and instead asked the victim to come to his home in Westwego, where she could meet Patton and his sister.

The victim told police she went to Patton’s house that night, but when she realized no one was there except for the two of them, she attempted to leave. That’s when Patton allegedly placed his hand around her mouth and pulled her into the bedroom.

The victim told police that Patton said he wanted to have sex and that she agreed out of fear, pleading with Patton not to hurt her. Police say Patton was “unable to perform” and asked the victim for oral sex, at which point she bit his genitals and fled back to the living room.

Police say Patton then got a knife from the kitchen and a fight ensued. The victim was able to barricade herself with a table into a corner of the room and used a table to hold Patton back until 9 a.m. the next morning, when police say he gave up and unlocked his door, releasing her.

The victim immediately went to a nearby business to call 911 and Westwego officers were dispatched to the scene. She was taken to the hospital while a special response team was deployed to Patton’s home.

Police say the team attempted to make contact with Patton for 7 hours before releasing gas into the residence. Patton then peacefully surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

He was booked for one count of second degree rape, aggravated sexual battery and false imprisonment/armed with a dangerous weapon.

He is currently being held without bond.

© 2018 WWL