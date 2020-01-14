NEW ORLEANS — A man who police found dead on the back porch of a Ninth Ward home last week was shot to death, the New Orleans Coroner ruled Tuesday.

On Friday, Jan 10., New Orleans Police Department officers recovered the body of 42-year-old Ludie Cochrane from a home at the corner of Reynes and N. Rampart Streets in the Lower Ninth Ward, officials said.

Initially, NOPD officials labeled the incident as an unclassified death and only said that Cochrane was found around 2:30 a.m. Friday lying on the back porch of a home in the 1000 block of Reynes Street.

On Tuesday, however, the parish coroner deemed Cochrane died from a gunshot wound and ruled the death a homicide.

Police officials confirmed Tuesday they had switched the investigation to murder and said anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111. Tips can also go toll-free to 1-877-903-7867.

Officials said the investigation was open and active and no further information, including a possible motive or suspects into the killing, was immediately available.

