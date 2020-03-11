Woman's body found with neck injury in Harvey parking lot, JPSO investigating case as a murder

Investigators did not release any information about a possible suspect or motive in the killing Monday night.

HARVEY, La. — Police are investigating after a woman's body was found in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Harvey Monday night.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 1500 block of West Chelsea Road around 6:15 p.m. in response to a medical call.

But when they arrived, they found the woman's body in the parking lot, dead from an apparent neck injury.

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding this incident to call JPSO's Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

