Woman's body found with neck injury in Harvey parking lot, JPSO investigating case as a murder

HARVEY, La. — Police are investigating after a woman's body was found in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Harvey Monday night.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 1500 block of West Chelsea Road around 6:15 p.m. in response to a medical call.
But when they arrived, they found the woman's body in the parking lot, dead from an apparent neck injury.
Investigators did not release any information about a possible suspect or motive in the killing Monday night.
Authorities urge anyone with information regarding this incident to call JPSO's Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
