NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a woman is dead after officers found her shot dead inside a car in New Orleans Gentilly area Wednesday night.

The New Orleans Police Department said officers were called just before 8 p.m.to the intersection of Mithra Street and Peoples Avenue. At the scene, officers found an unnamed woman inside a car with a gunshot wound. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The NOPD said detectives are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting and who is responsible.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will share the woman's name and cause of death at a later time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call NOPD homicide detective Brett Mathes at 504-658-5300. Residents can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

More Crime Headlines on WWLTV.com:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.