crime

Woman found shot to death in vehicle in Metairie, JPSO says

A suspect was taken into custody, deputies say. It's the second woman shot to death in Metairie in a month.
METAIRIE, La. — A woman was found shot inside a vehicle on a Metairie street Thursday morning, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office officials say. 

According to initial reports, deputies responded to the 4100 block of Hessmer Avenue, off W. Esplanade Avenue, around 7:30 a.m. for calls about a shooting. 

When they arrived, they found an unidentified woman inside a vehicle with at least one gunshot wound to her body. 

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

JPSO officials said a suspect was taken into custody, but no other details were immediately available.  

An investigation was opened and officials asked anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

No further information surrounding the shooting, including either the suspect or victim's identities, or a potential motive for the killing, was immediately available.

The victim's name and age will be released by the Jefferson Parish coroner after proper notification of her family.

It's the third murder in Metairie reported by the JPSO in a month and a half. 

On May 19, a man was shot and killed in the 600 block of N. Elm Street during an incident that left the alleged shooter wounded as well. 

That suspect was arrested and faces charges of second-degree murder  

Six days later, on Memorial Day, a female victim (age unknown) was shot and killed in the 700 block of Howard Avenue. A male suspect was taken into custody in that situation as well. 

