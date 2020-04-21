NEW ORLEANS — Police were investigating a deadly shooting in New Orleans East Tuesday morning.

According to New Orleans Police Department officials, a woman's body was found inside a vehicle on the north I-10 service road near Wright Road. She was found around 1 a.m.

The woman had suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene, NOPD officials said.

It's the 46th homicide investigated by police in New Orleans in 2020.

Officials said the incident was under investigation and no further information was immediately available. The woman's identity will be released by the Orleans Parish coroner after proper notification of her family.

No information on the vehicle or a possible motive for the killing were immediately available.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

The shooting comes days after a spike in violence left two people killed and several wounded in shootings around New Orleans.

Reports of violent crime in the city had been relatively quiet in the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic and shutdown, which may no longer be the case.

More Stories

SEE: Man shot, killed in St. Claude area: NOPD

SEE: NOPD investigating 1 murder, 6 shootings in 24 hours

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.