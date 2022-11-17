After long search, JPSO finds car on fire, woman dead nearby, suspect in woods

A woman was killed and a man is in custody after a report of a stabbing in the 3800 block of Alex Korman Blvd.

HARVEY, La. — A woman was killed and the man who was seen with her earlier in the day is in custody after an apparent stabbing incident Thursday morning in Harvey, Louisiana, Sheriff Joe Lopinto reports.

According to the sheriff, deputies were called to the 3800 block of Alex Korman Blvd. on a report that a man had stabbed a woman outside of the location and the two then went into a vehicle and drove off. The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m.

Several hours later, shortly after 2 p.m., deputies were called to the scene of a vehicle on fire in a wooded area of Avondale. Lopinto said the vehicle matched the description of the one the man and woman had gotten into earlier. Deputies searched the area to investigate the fire and found an unresponsive woman suffering from several stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lopinto said that deputies in the area eventually located the suspect with the help of a K-9 team and drones.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin. There is no suspect information available for release at this time.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or call Crimestoppers.