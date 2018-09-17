NEW ORLEANS – A woman is dead after she was found stabbed several times in the St. Claude neighborhood late Sunday night.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers found the 52-year-old woman around 11:26 p.m. in the 4100 block of North Derbigny Street. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine an official cause of death and release the woman’s name at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Nickolas Davis at 504-658-5300. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

