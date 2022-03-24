Woman hospitalized after being shot in stomach in Tremé: NOPD investigates

Investigation revealed the incident happened in the 1300 block of Treme Street.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Depart is investigating a shooting in the Tremé area Thursday night.

According to police, just after 7:00, a 25-year-old woman arrived at a local hospital bleeding from her abdomen. Officials determined she had been shot.

