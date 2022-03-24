x
Woman hospitalized after being shot in stomach in Tremé: NOPD investigates

Investigation revealed the incident happened in the 1300 block of Treme Street.
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Depart is investigating a shooting in the Tremé area Thursday night.

According to police, just after 7:00, a 25-year-old woman arrived at a local hospital bleeding from her abdomen. Officials determined she had been shot.

Investigation revealed the incident happened in the 1300 block of Treme Street.

No further information is available at the moment but this is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

