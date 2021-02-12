NOPD: Woman hospitalized after shooting in Pines Village

She was transported to the hospital by EMS but her condition is not currently known.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman hospitalized Thursday.

According to police, just after 6:40 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 5900 block of Babylon Street in the Pines Village area for a call of shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, police said they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

She was transported to the hospital by EMS but her condition is not currently known.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.