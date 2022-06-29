Woman driving on I-10 shot, hospitalized, three lanes closed, police say

NEW ORLEANS — A woman driving on the I-10 was shot and hospitalized Wednesday night, according to the NOPD.
After being notified around 7:20 p.m., NOPD arrived at the scene of the crime on the I-10 West at Exit 232 and found a female driver with a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital via EMS.
The right three lanes of traffic on the I-10 west are currently closed, but congestion is minimal.
NOPD said they have no other information available at this time.
Anyone with information on the incident can call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.
The incident is the latest in a series of interstate shootings this year.