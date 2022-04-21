Woman hospitalized with multiple wounds after Holly Grove shooting Thursday: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — A shooting in the Holly Grove area left a woman hospitalized Thursday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
Police said the shooting happened in the 2600 block of Monroe Street.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area at around 5:11 p.m. and said they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
She was taken to the hospital by EMS but her condition is not known at this time.
No further information is currently available but the incident is under investigation.
This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.
