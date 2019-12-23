NEW ORLEANS — A woman was injured in a New Orleans East shooting Sunday night, police said.

The New Orleans Police department said the woman was shot on the 4700 block of Lynhuber Drive in New Orleans East.

Police said she sustained one gunshot wound, but did not give any information about her condition.

She was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Authorities encourage anybody with information about the shooting to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 837-8477.

