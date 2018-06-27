NEW ORLEANS - The woman at the center of the Eddie Jordan courthouse contraband case has turned herself in to police custody.

Franchelle Riles was booked on one count of introducing contraband into prison. She is accused of passing an envelope with prescription pills to Jordan to give to a client he represented in the courtroom.

Jordan then gave the envelope to his client, who was an inmate, which made the former U.S. Attorney a target of the investigation.

Jordan has since given a statement to authorities that he was unaware of what was inside the envelope.

