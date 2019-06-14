NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana grand jury has indicted a Tennessee woman accused of stabbing a Pennsylvania jeweler to death in a New Orleans hotel in February.

The Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office reports 25-year-old Magen Hall was indicted on second-degree murder, armed robbery and obstruction of justice charges Thursday.

District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's Office said Hall faces a mandatory life prison sentence if found guilty of the murder charge.

Authorities say a housekeeper at the Empress Hotel in Treme discovered Patrick Murphy's body inside a room registered to Hall in February. Murphy, the owner of Murphy Jewelers in Pottsville, Penn., died after being stabbed once to the neck and twice to the abdomen.

Prosecutors say security video showed Murphy and Hall arriving at the hotel together around 2:10 a.m. and Hall was seen leaving alone more than an hour later. Witnesses reportedly heard a man and women loudly arguing inside the room, followed by sounds of a struggle.

Cannizzaro's office said Hall has remained in jail since she was arrested on March 3. Her bond is set at $750,000.

Prosecutors say Hall has a history of prostitution arrests from New Orleans, Nashville and Houston.

