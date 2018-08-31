A Natchitoches Parish grand jury has indicted one woman in the case of a 6-month-old baby who died after being found in a fire.

Felicia Marie-Nicole Smith, 26, was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Levi Cole Ellerbe. The indictment was announced Thursday afternoon by the Natchitoches Parish District Attorney's Office.

The baby was found in a fire near a railroad track in Natchitoches on July 17, but died the next day at a Shreveport hospital.

Levi's mother, 22-year-old Hanna Nicole Barker, also was arrested in the case. The grand jury pretermitted that case, which means that it requested more information in order to proceed with its work as the investigation continues.

The 10th Judicial District Court has issued a gag order in the case, according to DA Billy Joe Harrington.

Both women remain jailed — Smith in Richland Parish, Barker in Caddo Parish. Barker has been charged with criminal conspiracy and being a principal to first-degree murder.

“These cases are still under investigation," said Harrington in the release. "The Natchitoches City Police and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal are continuing with their work on both cases. As additional evidence is obtained and presented, we will proceed accordingly.”

