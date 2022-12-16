Woman who killed Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say

Authorities had initially believed that the bullet that killed Amy Anderson was self-inflicted.

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss — Authorities have revealed new details about a deadly shootout that claimed the lives of two Bay St. Louis police officers and an Ocean Springs woman.

Police responded to Motel 6 in Bay St. Louis around 4:30 a.m. on a welfare check after Amy Anderson asked a motel clerk to call 911 for help because she believed she was being followed by a white pickup truck.

Bay St. Louis Police Sgt. Steven Robin and officer Branden Estorffe spoke to Anderson for nearly a half-hour in what Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell described as a "pleasant conversation." Tindell said the conversation turned as officers became concerned for the safety of Anderson's 8-year-old daughter who was inside the hotel room.

Tindell told WLOX that the officers made the decision to call Child Protective Services after Anderson "made a number of comments that had the officers concerned for the safety of the child."

Tindell said Anderson packed her belongings and headed to the car and tried to leave the hotel. The officers tried to keep her there until Child Protective Services could get there.

Tindell said Anderson, while seated in her car with her daughter in the front seat, shot and killed Sgt. Robin who was at the door of her vehicle and on the phone with CPS. Officer Estorffe and Anderson fired at each other, exchanging two shots each. Estorffe was hit in the arm and head, and Anderson was fatally hit in the chest. Estorffe was treated for his injuries, but later died at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport. Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is a very tragic situation,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “It is my opinion that Officer Estorffe and Sergeant Robin’s concerns for the safety of the minor child were well-founded and based upon the mental state of Mrs. Anderson their heroic actions very well may have saved the lives of others.”

Investigators Wednesday blocked a large part of the motel parking lot with crime scene tape. An officer was seen taking photos of the driver's seat of a SUV just a step away from bloodstains on the pavement and discarded emergency medical equipment. Other officers were looking inside a nearby police car.

Bay St. Louis is a city of 10,000 people about 25 miles west of Biloxi.

